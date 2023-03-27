Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and McAndrews, Held & Malloy filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN). The suit takes aim at The CCBN LLC, which produces basketball-related videos, for allegedly using a confusingly similar mark to CBN’s mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00824, Christian Broadcasting Network, Inc. v. Ccbn LLC.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
March 27, 2023, 4:01 PM