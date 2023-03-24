Who Got The Work

Glennon P. Fogarty of Husch Blackwell and Beth C. Boggs of Boggs, Avellino, Lach & Boggs have entered appearances for Louisville Ladder Inc. and Walmart, respectively, in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed Feb. 7 in Missouri Eastern District Court by the Law Offices of Michael C. Seamands, contends that Louisville Ladders are defective, tending to collapse and fold into themselves. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey, is 4:23-cv-00136, Christensen et al v. Louisville Ladder, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 24, 2023, 6:47 AM

