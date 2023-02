New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Walmart and Louisville Ladder were hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Michael C. Seamands, contends that Louisville Ladders are defective, tending to collapse and fold into themselves. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00136, Christensen et al v. Louisville Ladder, Inc. et al.