New Suit - Product Liability

L’Oreal, the France-headquartered cosmetics and beauty company, and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Missouri Western District Court. The lawsuit, which pertains to the negligent manufacturing and testing of the defendants' Dark & Lovely, Optimum, Motions, Just for Me and Organic Root Stimulator Olive Oil brand relaxers, was brought on behalf of Michelle Christal. According to the suit, Christal contends that she developed endometrial cancer as a result of her regular and prolonged exposure to phthalates and other endocrine disrupting chemicals found in the defendants' hair care products. The suit is backed by Motley Rice; Wagstaff & Cartmell; Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz; and Freese & Goss. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00003, Christal v. L'Oreal USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 04, 2023, 5:38 AM