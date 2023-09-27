News From Law.com

It's been quite the month for Chris Seeger. Seeger, of Seeger Weiss, helped negotiate a more than $6 billion settlement with 3M over combat earplugs, resolving the largest mass tort in the nation. Then, he helped reach a $479 million class action settlement with Philips over its recalled CPAP and breathing machines. Now, he's pursuing litigation over ineffective decongestants and representing the family of Henrietta Lacks, the African American woman whose cancer cells were used for medical research.

September 27, 2023, 10:21 AM

