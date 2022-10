News From Law.com

Incumbent Republican Chris Carr, Libertarian Martin Cowen and Democrat Jen Jordan are fighting for the Georgia attorney general's seat in the Nov. 8 general election. If none of the three candidates gets 50% of the vote plus one in the general election, a runoff will be held Dec. 6. Here's what they said in response to a questionnaire about their candidacy.

Georgia

October 11, 2022, 11:26 AM