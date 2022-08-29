New Suit

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Caitlin Freeland were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court. The court action was filed by the Mark Law Firm on behalf of Oksana Chornomaz, who claims she was terminated unlawfully after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine due to her religious beliefs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05283, Chornomaz v. Bristol-Myers Squib Company et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 29, 2022, 6:55 PM