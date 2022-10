New Suit

AIG, a century-old insurance goliath, was hit with a insurance lawsuit Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court arising from Winter Storm Uri. The lawsuit was brought by McGuireWoods on behalf of Dhruva Chopra and Vaishali Chopra, who allege failure to reimburse for significant losses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00906, Chopra et al v. AIG Property Casualty Company.

Insurance

October 20, 2022, 3:58 PM