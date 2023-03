News From Law.com

Facing some demand challenges during the year, revenue at Locke Lord slipped by 2% in 2022, and profits per equity partner declined by 9.7%, partly due to growth in the equity partnership as the firm builds its next generation.Nevertheless, chair David Taylor said 2022 was a "solid year," despite some "choppiness" throughout the year."If you compare it to anything but 2021, it was a strong year," the Houston-based chair said.

March 03, 2023, 12:38 PM