New Suit - Contract

Conner & Winters filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Oklahoma Western District Court on behalf of Choice Hospice and other plaintiffs. The suit targets Axxess Technology Solutions for allegedly failing to provide claims processing and billing services properly. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00932, Choice Hospice Inc et al v. Axxess Technology Solutions Inc.

Health Care

October 26, 2022, 8:21 PM