Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Barnes & Thornburg on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Toll Brothers, a luxury home real estate company, home appliance manufacturer Whirlpool and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Jeffrey N. Goldberg on behalf of Kyong Choi, who contends that he was subjected to serious foot injuries while using a defective Whirlpool oven. The case is 2:22-cv-06728, Choi v. Whirlpool Corporation et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 20, 2022, 5:25 AM