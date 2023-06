Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Sleep Number and Select Comfort Retail to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Employment Lawyers Group on behalf of a former store manager who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting violent and racist behavior by a co-worker. The case is 1:23-cv-00932, Choi v. Select Comfort Retail Corp. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 21, 2023, 8:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Eric Choi

Plaintiffs

Employment Lawyers Group

defendants

Sleep Number Corporation

Select Comfort Retail Corporation

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination