Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison have stepped in to represent Coupang, the Asia-based e-commerce company, and several current and former officers and directors in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Aug. 26 in New York Southern District Court, claims that Coupang concealed from investors a litany of improper, illegal and unethical business practices that would expose it to government enforcement and reputational harm. The suit is backed by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Johnson Fistel LLP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:22-cv-07309, Choi v. Coupang, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 16, 2022, 7:31 AM