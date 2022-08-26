New Suit - Securities Class Action

Coupang, the Asia-based e-commerce company, and several current and former officers and directors were hit with a securities class action Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's disclosures prior to its 2021 initial public offering. The complaint, which also names Coupang's investment bank underwriters, claims that Coupang concealed from investors a litany of improper, illegal and unethical business practices that would expose it to government enforcement and reputational harm. The suit is backed by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Johnson Fistel LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07309, Choi v. Coupang, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 26, 2022, 5:32 PM