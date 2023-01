Removed To Federal Court

Winston & Strawn removed a consumer class action against Bank of America to Illinois Northern District Court on Tuesday. The suit was filed by Fuksa Khorshid LLC, which accuses the defendant of excessively delaying customer access to funds deposited by check. The case is 1:23-cv-00021, Choi v. Bank of America Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

January 03, 2023, 3:28 PM