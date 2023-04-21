Who Got The Work

Jenner & Block partner Terri L. Mascherin and Sullivan & Cromwell partners Renata Hesse and Diane McGimsey have entered appearances for Harvard University and the Trustees of Dartmouth College in a pending antitrust class action that targets all eight Ivy League schools and the Ivy League Council of Presidents. The case, which arises from the schools' no athletic scholarship policies, was filed March 7 in Connecticut District Court by Berger Montague; Freedman Normand Friedland LLP; and Zeisler & Zeisler. The complaint contends that the schools have agreed not to award athletic scholarships, which allegedly constitutes unlawful price fixing. The lawsuit further contends that the schools agreed not to compensate or reimburse students for education-related expenses for their athletic services. Co-defendants are represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and Finn Dixon & Herling. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-00305, Choh et al v. Brown University et al.

Education

April 21, 2023, 10:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Grace Kirk

Tamenang Choh

Plaintiffs

Berger Montague

Zeisler Zeisler

defendants

Brown University

Cornell University

Harvard University

Princeton University

Yale University

Ivy League Council of Presidents

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York

Trustees of Dartmouth College

Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Finn Dixon Herling

Sullivan & Cromwell

Jenner & Block

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations