New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

All eight Ivy League schools and the Ivy League Council of Presidents were hit with an antitrust class action Tuesday in Connecticut District Court in relation to the schools' no athletic scholarship policies. The complaint contends that the schools have agreed not to award athletic scholarships, which allegedly constitutes unlawful price fixing. The lawsuit further contends that the schools agreed not to compensate or reimburse students for education-related expenses for their athletic services. The suit was brought by Berger Montague; Freedman Normand Friedland LLP; and Zeisler & Zeisler. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00305, Choh et al v. Brown University et al.