Who Got The Work

Grace Y. Horoupian of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for Arden Glen Healthcare in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed Dec. 22 in California Eastern District Court by Clayeo C. Arnold APC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that the records of their hours-worked were falsely reduced, resulting in unpaid minimum and overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd, is 2:23-cv-02992, Chocktoot et al v. Arden Glen Healthcare, LLC et al.

Health Care

February 05, 2024, 9:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Darneece Veazey

Desiree Chocktoot

Leslie Johnson

Murillo Millin

Plaintiffs

Clayeo C. Arnold, Apc

defendants

Arden Glen Healthcare, LLC

Natalie Law

Riley Corbin

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations