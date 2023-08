Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Christian & Small on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Burlington Stores to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Marsh, Rickard & Bryan on behalf of Betty Choate, who contends that a stack of shopping baskets collapsed on her. The case is 2:23-cv-01022, Choate v. Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 04, 2023, 4:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Betty Choate

Plaintiffs

Marsh Rickard & Bryan PC

defendants

Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation

defendant counsels

Christian Small

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims