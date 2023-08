News From Law.com

Choate, with roughly 200 lawyers, is the third Am Law 200 firm to conduct layoffs in the past two weeks. Armstrong Teasdale laid off 24 staffers in an effort to streamline operations (and cut 11 lawyers following performance reviews) at the end of July, and Katten Muchin Rosenman announced cuts of less than 5% of its workforce to cope with a demand slump at the beginning of August.

Massachusetts

August 14, 2023, 3:53 PM

nature of claim: /