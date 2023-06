Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hall & Evans on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against LTF Club Operations Co. and LTF Real Estate Co. to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Timur Kishinevsky on behalf of Shoshana Chizkiya-Rosenfeld, who alleges that a pool umbrella struck her. The case is Chizkiya-Rosenfeld v. LTF Club Operations Co.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 30, 2023, 1:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Shoshana Chizkiya-Rosenfeld

defendants

LTF Club Operations Company, Inc.

LTF Real Estate Company, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hall & Evans

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims