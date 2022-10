New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Honda was hit with a consumer class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Capstone Law, alleges that infotainment systems in 2016-2020 Honda Civics contain a defect which causes features such as HVAC, Bluetooth and backup cameras to malfunction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-06225, Chiulli v. American Honda Motor Co. Inc. et al.