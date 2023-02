Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a lawsuit against Burns & Goins, doing business as the Restaurant at Burdick's, to New Hampshire District Court. The suit, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-00140, Chiu v. Burns & Goins, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 17, 2023, 12:10 PM