New Suit - Contract

Cigna and its subsidiary Loyal American Insurance were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, which challenges the defendants' denial of a claim, was filed by Martzell Bickford & Centola on behalf of Charles C. Chitwood II. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03131, Chitwood v. Loyal American Insurance Co. et al.