Bradley T. Adler and Emily Walker of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have stepped in to represent BKNS Hospitality and Horizon Hospitality Management in a pending collective employment action. The case was filed May 13 in Georgia Northern District Court by Radford Scott LLP on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants who contend that they were not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown, is 1:24-cv-02089, Chism et al v. Horizon Hospitality Management, Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 01, 2024, 1:11 PM

Antonio Clark

Sabrina Chism

Radford Scott LLP

Radford Scott, LLP

Bkns Hospitality, LLC

Horizon Hospitality Management, Inc.

Nimish Patel

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

Nature of Claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations