New Suit - Employment

Walmart was sued on Aug. 7 in Louisiana Eastern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court case was filed by the Minias Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated while on FMLA leave after seeking accommodations for her back injury. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03202, Chisholm v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 08, 2023, 5:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Akayla Chisholm

Plaintiffs

The Minias Law Firm

defendants

Walmart Inc.

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act