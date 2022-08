Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cooper & Scully on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Trujillo & Sanchez on behalf of Francelis Chirinos. The case is 3:22-cv-01760, Chirinos v. Wal-Mart Stores Texas, LLC d/b/a Wal-Mart Supercenter #2649 et al.