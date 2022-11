Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims resulting from a weather event, was filed by Kanner & Pintaluga on behalf of Andres Chiriboga. The case is 0:22-cv-62198, Chiriboga v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 22, 2022, 4:53 PM