New Suit

Chippewa Food Store and Kawthar Esmail filed a lawsuit against the federal government on Tuesday in Louisiana District Court. The suit, brought by Phelps Dunbar and the Metropolitan Law Group, accuses the government of wrongfully disqualifying Chippewa Food from participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps, based on suspected trafficking of SNAP benefits. The case is 2:23-cv-00225, Chippewa Food Store et al. v. United States of America.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 17, 2023, 4:59 PM