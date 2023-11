News From Law.com

Petco Health and Wellness Co.'s legal chief, Ilene Eskenazi, has joined Chipotle Mexican Grill as its chief human resources officer. Human resources is not new territory for Eskenazi, who at her last four companies (all of them based in California), has had both HR and legal duties. At Chipotle, she—like Roger Theodoredis, who's been chief legal officer for five years—is a member of the executive team and reports to CEO Brian Niccol.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 08, 2023, 3:20 PM

