New Suit - Trademark

Chipotle Mexican Grill, the popular chain of Mexican-style restaurants, and CMG Pepper LLC sued salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen Inc. Tuesday in California Central District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, filed by Holland & Hart, accuses Sweetgreen of marketing and selling its 'Chipotle chicken burrito bowl,' which Chipotle contends is very similar and directly competes with its 'Chipotle’s chicken burrito bowl.' Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00596, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. et al v. Sweetgreen Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 05, 2023, 5:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

CMG Pepper LLC

Plaintiffs

Holland & Hart

defendants

Sweetgreen Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims