Chipotle Mexican Grill, the popular chain of Mexican-style restaurants, and CMG Pepper LLC sued salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen Inc. Tuesday in California Central District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, filed by Holland & Hart, accuses Sweetgreen of marketing and selling its 'Chipotle chicken burrito bowl,' which Chipotle contends is very similar and directly competes with its 'Chipotle’s chicken burrito bowl.' Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00596, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. et al v. Sweetgreen Inc.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
April 05, 2023, 5:06 AM