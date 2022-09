News From Law.com

Morrison & Foerster and Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor are representing U.K. microprocessor designer Arm Ltd. in a licensing and trademark dispute with wireless giant Qualcomm Inc. Arm alleges that it licensed its processor architecture in 2019 to Santa Clara startup Nuvia Inc., but that that license terminated once Qualcomm acquired the company.

Technology

September 01, 2022, 10:01 AM