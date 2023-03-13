Who Got The Work

Jeffrey M. Partlow, Carita Skinner and Allaa Tayeb from Cole, Scott & Kissane have stepped in as defense counsel to BH Management Services in a pending class action related to the taking of tenants' security deposits. The action, filed Jan. 27 in Florida Middle District Court by Varnell & Warwick, accuses the defendants of failing to provide tenants' with statutorily required notice in violation of the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act and the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza, is 6:23-cv-00147, Chiodini v. Bh Management Services, LLC.

Real Estate

March 13, 2023, 8:22 AM