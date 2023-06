New Suit - Securities

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner filed a lawsuit Monday in Missouri Western District Court in connection with a consent order against an insurance agent to pay $25,000 in restitution for alleged violations of the Missouri Securities Act. The suit targets the state on behalf of Richard C. Chinnery, who asserts that the state has unlawfully disregarded certain hardships prohibiting him from paying the amount. The case is 2:23-cv-04114, Chinnery v. Bailey.

Government

June 05, 2023, 8:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Richard C. Chinnery

Plaintiffs

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Bryan Cave

defendants

Andrew T. Bailey

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation