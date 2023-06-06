Who Got The Work

Blank Rome partner David A. Moreno Jr. has entered an appearance for Walmart in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case was filed March 31 in New York Western District Court by SRipLaw on behalf of Cindy D. Chinn, doing business as the Saw Lady. The court action accuses the defendants of selling saws that are confusingly similar in design to the plaintiff's saws. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer, is 6:23-cv-06187, Chinn v. JD E-Commerce America Limited et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 06, 2023, 7:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Cindy D. Chinn

Plaintiffs

Sriplaw

defendants

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

Walmart Inc.

JD E-Commerce America Limited

Jingdong E-Commerce (Trade) Hong Kong Corporation

defendant counsels

Blank Rome

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims