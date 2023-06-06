Blank Rome partner David A. Moreno Jr. has entered an appearance for Walmart in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case was filed March 31 in New York Western District Court by SRipLaw on behalf of Cindy D. Chinn, doing business as the Saw Lady. The court action accuses the defendants of selling saws that are confusingly similar in design to the plaintiff's saws. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer, is 6:23-cv-06187, Chinn v. JD E-Commerce America Limited et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 06, 2023, 7:26 AM