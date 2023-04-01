New Suit - Trademark

Walmart and other defendants were slapped with a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Western District Court. The lawsuit was filed by SRipLaw on behalf of Cindy D. Chinn, doing business as the Saw Lady. The court action accuses the defendants of selling saws that are confusingly similar in design to the saws of the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-06187, Chinn v. JD E-Commerce America Limited et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 01, 2023, 9:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Cindy D. Chinn

Plaintiffs

Sriplaw

defendants

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

Walmart Inc.

JD E-Commerce America Limited

Jingdong E-Commerce (Trade) Hong Kong Corporation

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims