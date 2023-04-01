Walmart and other defendants were slapped with a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Western District Court. The lawsuit was filed by SRipLaw on behalf of Cindy D. Chinn, doing business as the Saw Lady. The court action accuses the defendants of selling saws that are confusingly similar in design to the saws of the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-06187, Chinn v. JD E-Commerce America Limited et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 01, 2023, 9:54 AM