Chinese Intelligence Sought to Infiltrate EDNY Prosecution T...

Two alleged Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with obstruction for allegedly attempting to infiltrate the prosecution team in the U.S. Justice Department's case against a major Chinese telecommunications company. The intelligence officers attempted to recruit an employee at a U.S. law enforcement agency to obtain confidential information about witnesses, trial evidence and possible additional charges against the company tied to its ongoing prosecution in the Eastern District of New York. The government employee became a double agent and began working with the FBI.

Government

October 24, 2022, 4:58 PM