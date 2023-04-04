Chinese Companies Listed in US Continue to be Favorite Targe...

News From Law.com

Chinese companies listed in the United States continue to be targets of securities fraud litigation over alleged failure to sufficiently disclose their financial dealings, according to a new report released by Dechert. As an emerging trend in 2022, the report highlights that an increasing number of lawsuits have focused on the initial public offerings of Chinese after-school tutoring companies for the misrepresentation or omission of stringent regulatory requirements by the People's Republic of China. Tutoring companies have recently been under heightened scrutiny by the Chinese government.

Banking & Financial Services

April 04, 2023, 11:14 AM

nature of claim: /