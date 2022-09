News From Law.com International

Four Chinese companies have recently debuted on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX), Switzerland's principal stock exchange, raising a collective $1.5 billion. And more are in the pipeline. But as hosts of law firms cash in on China's thirst for liquidity, only time will tell if the broader European equities market can truly be regarded as a lasting funding channel for Chinese companies.

September 14, 2022, 3:20 PM