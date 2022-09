New Suit

Marriott International was hit with a personal injury lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Ira M. Perlman on behalf of Patricia Chindamo-Vitulli and Robert Vitulli. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07859, Chindamo-Vitulli et al v. Marriott Vacations Worlwide Corporation et al.