Ambitious M&As have played a big part in shaping Big Tech as it stands today. However, increasing regulatory scrutiny soon could play a hand in inhibiting the industry's growth. To be sure, the last few months have seen increasing attention from global antitrust regulators looking to assert themselves more in multinational M&As.

April 19, 2023, 11:47 PM

