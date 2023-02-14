New Suit - Environmental

New-Indy Containerboard was hit with an environmental lawsuit Monday in South Carolina District Court. The suit accuses the company of discharging millions of gallons of wastewater and other pollutants into the Catawba River. The complaint was filed by Motley Rice; Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea; and other counsel on behalf of six plaintiffs who live near the river. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00602, Chin et al v. New-Indy Catawba LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 14, 2023, 12:30 PM