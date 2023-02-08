Chilling Effect: NY Court System Head Warns of Rising Threat...

News From Law.com

At the same time that New York acting Chief Administrative Judge Tamiko Amaker made public remarks about threats to judges, a Plattsburgh City Court judge was assaulted in the parking lot of a family courthouse, sustaining a concussion, a state Office of Court Administration spokesman said Wednesday. Amaker was testifying during a joint legislative budget hearing, and said judicial threats have increased 40% statewide during the past two years, from 225 incidents in 2020, to 322 in 2022.

New York

February 08, 2023, 1:25 PM