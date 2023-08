New Suit - ADA Compliance

Starbucks and MCT Properties Inc. were sued Monday in California Central District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit, over the alleged failure to have a parking space suitable for wheelchair accessible vans, was filed by the SoCal Equal Access Group on behalf of a wheelchair user. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-01571, Chilin v. Starbucks Corporation et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 07, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Nelson Chilin

Plaintiffs

So Cal Equal Access Group

defendants

Starbucks Corporation

Mct Properties, Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA