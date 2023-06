Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Home Depot and Romanoff Floor Covering to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Jerome A. Clay Jr. Esq. on behalf of Paul Childs. The case is 2:23-cv-01045, Childs v. Home Depot USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 02, 2023, 8:59 PM

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract