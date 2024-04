Who Got The Work

Scott Sweeney of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Interface Communications Company in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed March 12 in Colorado District Court by Hardin Thompson PC on behalf of a senior estimator who contends that he was wrongfully terminated while on FMLA leave. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Prose, is 1:24-cv-00676, Childress v. Interface Communications Company.

Telecommunications

April 29, 2024, 7:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Timothy Childress

Plaintiffs

Hardin Thompson PC

defendants

Interface Communications Company

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act