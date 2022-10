Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Integon National Insurance and Nicholas Peterson to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, claiming insufficient investigation of property damage claims, was filed by Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Lester Childres and Mark Childres. The case is 4:22-cv-03691, Childres et al v. Integon National Insurance.

Insurance

October 25, 2022, 5:51 PM