Who Got The Work

The Associated Press, Washington Post and Reuters have turned to Ballard Spahr; Williams & Connolly; and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati to fend off a pending antitrust lawsuit. The action arises from the 'Trusted News Initiative' (TNI), which is an initiative created by major news outlets to combat the spread of harmful disinformation. The action was filed May 31 in Louisiana Western District Court by Welborn & Hargett, JW Howard Attorneys and other counsel on behalf of online news publishers which claim that they have been censored by TNI for spreading misinformation. Additionally, the plaintiffs argue that the initiative should be considered a 'group boycott' and therefore a per se violation of the Sherman Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terry A Doughty, is 3:23-cv-00720, Childrens Health Defense et al v. W P Co L L C et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 15, 2023, 10:42 AM

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations