Who Got The Work

The Washington Post has tapped attorneys Christopher J. Fenton and Thomas C. Riney of Underwood Law Firm to defend a pending antitrust lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 10 in Texas Northern District Court by JW Howard Attorneys and attorney Ryan P. Brown on behalf of Charlene Bollinger and other plaintiffs, centers on claims that the defendants have colluded to prevent misinformation from being published. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, is 2:23-cv-00004, Children's Health Defense et al v. The Washington Post Co. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 24, 2023, 10:54 AM