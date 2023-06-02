The U.S. Federal Trade Commission was hit with a lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court challenging an investigation of the Childhood Leukemia Foundation. The court action was filed by Brach Eichler LLC on behalf of the charity, which asserts that the investigation, which seeks to determine whether the plaintiff has violated certain regulations concerning telemarketing and soliciting donations, is unlawful and not authorized by Congress. The case is 3:23-cv-03034, Childhood Leukemia Foundation, Inc. v. Federal Trade Commission et al.
Government
June 02, 2023, 2:11 PM